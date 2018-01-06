Another cool day in Central Florida; temps to gradually warm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold weather continued Saturday morning in Central Florida, but temperatures are expected to gradually warm.

"Layers are key to start this Saturday," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s Saturday, with freeze warnings over northern counties through midmorning.

Saturday is expected to be another day of sunshine, with cool temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

"The north wind will pick up 5-15 mph throughout the day," Cokinos said. "Tonight will be another cold one, with temps in the mid 30s to low 40s."

Areas of frost are possible over northern counties in Central Florida.

Warmer weather is on the way.

Temperatures will reach the mid-60s Sunday and return to the low 70s to start the work week.

