Another beautiful day on tap in Orlando area before showers return

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another day of beautiful weather lies ahead for Central Florida.

There are some changes Thursday compared to what the Orlando area felt Wednesday, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

High pressure will still be close enough to keep the air stable, but it will continue to move east, which brings the wind mainly out of the east.

"This allows for the humidity to rise a little more to the low 60s, so you may notice the stickiness in the air as it heats up," Cokinos said.

High temperatures will range from the upper 70s along the coast to the low 80s inland.

The east wind will be breezy near the coast at around 15 mph, but not as gusty as Wednesday.

Clouds will build late in the day and even more overnight.

This will act as a blanket, keeping lows in the mid-60s.

On Friday, expect partly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers, along with an isolated thunderstorm, will also pop up Friday afternoon, but the rain won't last long enough to ruin your weekend, according to Cokinos.

"Rain chance is 50 percent, but don't worry. The higher rain chances won't last long enough to ruin outdoor plans," Cokinos said. "Only a pop-up shower here and there will stick around. "

