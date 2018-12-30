Another foggy day to give way to sunny, warm start to 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the thick morning fog clears from Central Florida, New Year's Eve Eve will be a day full of sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Some local counties were under dense fog advisories until 10 a.m. because of the morning's limited visibility.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said once Central Florida gets through the fog, the clouds will break more than they did Saturday.

"That will give us a bit more sunshine in the afternoon," she said.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with the exception of the coast, which will be closer to the upper 70s and low 80s.

"This is unseasonably warm for us and the pattern will continue through the New Year," Cokinos said. "If you're wanting cooler temperatures, don't worry. They'll return by Friday as a cold front passes us by."

Sunday's rain coverage is 10 percent. It will remain low through New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Rain coverage will increase slightly by Thursday.

Sunday night will be humid in the upper 60s. More fog is expected to form overnight into Monday morning.

"Be safe while out on the roads," Cokinos said.



