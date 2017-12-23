Fog gives way to sunny Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weekend is off to a foggy start in Central Florida.

"Thick fog developed inland on Saturday and is expected to last through midmorning," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Dense fog advisories have been issued for parts of Central Florida and will remain in place until 9 a.m.

Once the fog clears, the sunshine will return, bringing warmth along with it.

"We're back to the upper 70s and low 80s, courtesy of the light wind out of the south today at 5-10 mph," Cokinos said.

Conditions look favorable Saturday, with no advisories in place for anyone with boating or fishing plans.

Seas will range between 1 and 2 feet, with a light chop along the Intracoastal.

The fog will return Saturday night and thicken up across the inland portion of Central Florida.

Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s.

