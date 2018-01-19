Another freezing morning, but here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many in Central Florida again woke up to freezing temperatures Friday morning.

"One more bitterly cold start as temperatures continue to drop behind the strong front that brought cold air," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We are starting off in the 20s and 30s."

Marion, Flagler and Sumter counties are all under a hard freeze warning, meaning temperatures will be 24 to 27 degrees for five to seven hours.

Volusia, Lake, Seminole, Orange and Polk counties are under a freeze warning, meaning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s for five to nine hours.

Osceola and Brevard counties are under a frost advisory, meaning there could be frost there.

"Do not put boiling water or hot water on your windshield," Bridges said. "Make sure to scrape them, if you see frost. The best things to use to scrape your windows if you don’t have a scraper would be an old CD case or an older hotel key or a credit card. Make sure that hotel key is plastic and not a real key."

The high in Orlando will reach 63. The average high on this date is 71. Thursday's high was 53.

The record low for Orlando is 24, set in 1977.

"We will be warming into the 70s for the weekend, with no rain," Bridges said.

Morning lows will be in the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday.

Rain chances return for Monday, when the high will be near 80.

