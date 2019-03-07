Another frigid start in Orlando area, but here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. - A brief cold snap in Central Florida will soon come to a close.

Orlando residents woke up Thursday to temperatures near 40, but it was even colder to the north, where Ocala registered 31 degrees, with a "feels like" temperature of 26.

Highs will reach the low 70s by the afternoon, under mostly sunny skies. The average high on this date is 75.

Overnight lows early Friday will be near 50 for most areas, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

Friday's high will top off near 80, with no chance of rain.

"Expect a slight chance of a few showers to return by this weekend, along with highs in the mid-80s," Campos said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Highs are expected to stay in the mid-80s through next workweek, with rain chances ranging from 10 to 30 percent, depending on the day.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.