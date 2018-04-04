Another hot April day, but new front to bring changes

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new front will move into Central Florida on Wednesday, bringing a slight cool-down to the region.

The high in Orlando will reach 87 degrees on Hump Day, above the average of 81. The record high is 93, set in 1918.

"We will see minimal rain chances along and ahead of the front," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect a 20 percent coverage of rain through the afternoon. There will be some thunderstorms along the front; they just won’t be widespread."

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday's high will be 80 and there's a 10 percent chance of rain.

"We jump back to 85 for the afternoon high on Friday," Bridges said.

Saturday's high will be 87. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

We are getting hot again today before a little rain. pic.twitter.com/Lilihyynuh — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 4, 2018

A new system will bring rain chances of 20 percent on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 5.54 inches.

