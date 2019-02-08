Another nice day in Orlando area, but about that weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday will be another very pleasant day in Central Florida, but changes are coming for the weekend.

Orlando will reach a high of 83 degrees, well above the average of 72 on this date.

"We will have a mix of sun and clouds," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be near 60 for the next week.

A front brings slightly cooler temperatures and rain to the region, however, over the weekend.

Saturday's high will be 74. Sunday will reach 78. There's a 40 percent chance of rain both days.

"It won't be a washout, but several areas will see rain off and on," Bridges said.

A small craft advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday. Winds will be out of the northeast at 20 to 25 knots. Waves are expected from 7 to 9 feet Saturday night.

"Rain chances will be minimal on Monday at 20 percent and then back to 40 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday," Bridges said.

Expect highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool to the upper 70s by Wednesday.

