Another round of afternoon storms on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Expect to see another round of afternoon storms Tuesday in Central Florida, similar to the weather pattern seen the last few days.

"You guessed it," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The summertime pattern as the East and West Coast seabreezes come together will be firing up after the lunch hour."

The threat for strong to severe storms will come after 2 p.m. Some storms will have strong wind gusts that could reach speeds greater than 50 mph, along with heavy rain and lightning.

"It will be a battle between the east and the west coast sea breezes to see exactly where the storms will end up late in the evening," Bridges said.

Like Monday, most of the storms should clear up before 9 p.m.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will be in the low 90s and will linger into the weekend.

Temperatures in Orlando Monday warmed to 94 degrees. The average high on that date in Orlando is 92 degrees and the record high was 100 degrees, which was set in 1932.

Warming to 94 today with a 50% coverage of rain! pic.twitter.com/2QGw91eVTr — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 17, 2018

"Rain chances will be at 50 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday," Bridges said. "Expect rain chances at 40 percent for Thursday and for Friday, and back to 50 percent for the weekend."

Only a trace of rain fell Monday, officially putting the deficit at 1.57 inches since Jan. 1.

