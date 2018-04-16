ORLANDO, Fla. - Some strong rains and downpours Sunday afternoon will lead to another round of cool air coming Monday and Tuesday.

Skies will be clearing overnight, but it will continue to be windy.

Lows Sunday night will be 49 degrees in Ocala, 56 in Orlando and 58 in Titusville.

Sunny skies and below-normal temperatures can be expected Monday and Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will top out at 76 degrees in Melbourne, 71 in Orlando and 67 in Daytona Beach.

It will be slightly warmer on Tuesday and temperatures will be back in the 80s by Wednesday.

Tax Day is Tuesday.

