Another round of storms prepare to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Although we didn't start Sunday with storms, they will return and could pack a punch, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Showers will start over western zones and progress toward the east by the early afternoon.

"Tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will help each storm that fires up have some heavy rainfall," Cokinos said.

The water will add up quickly. Storms can drop one to three inches of rain per hour. Winds have a chance of gusting near 50 mph and frequent flashes of lightning are possible.

High temperatures Sunday will reach the mid to upper 80s. The temps will stay just below average for this time of year.

Cokinos says, there will be times when the storms move fast with the sun coming back out to heat things back up.

Sunday night a few showers will form over western zones bringing another round of rain before midnight and moving in the same eastbound direction.

Rain chances are 80% Sunday dropping to 30% later Sunday night. Lows will stay around the mid-70s.

The upcoming work week will stay active with storms each afternoon. Highs will remain close to 90 degrees.

Tropics Update

The latest from the National Hurricane Center shows no development expected over the next five days.

Beach Forecast

If you plan on hitting the beach Sunday, the earlier the better. Be ready to wrap things up around 2 p.m., keeping in mind a few showers could roll in a bit earlier.

Just keep your eye to the sky to see when it starts getting dark. There are no advisories along the coast just take it easy when entering the water.



