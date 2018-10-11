Another tropical wave eyes the Gulf as Michael moves through U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Michael continues to dump rain on the Southeast after devastating the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane.

As of Thursday morning, Michael was near Augusta, Georgia, with sustained winds of 50 mph as it moved northeast at 21 mph.

Michael will move over the Carolinas, which were recently struck by Hurricane Florence.

"Areas that saw flooding from Florence will now see additional rain adding up from Michael," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Several inches of rain could lead to flooding again for many areas of South Carolina and North Carolina. Some of those regions could see between 2 to 6 inches of rain before it’s all said and done."

Michael is responsible for at least two deaths, both of which involved falling trees. A man was killed in the Florida Panhandle, and an 11-year-old girl died in Georgia.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Leslie is a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph as it continues to spin in the open Atlantic, about 1,000 miles southwest of The Azores.

"Leslie will not be an issue for the United States," Bridges said.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Nadine has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving northwest at 8 mph about 600 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Nadine will likely weaken in the open Atlantic and not do much," Bridges said. "This could be a 'fish storm.'"

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the west-central Caribbean Sea.

"Environmental conditions are expected to support some slow development and a tropical depression could formulate this weekend or early next week," Bridges said.

"This system will not move in the direction Michael did and will likely head over the Yucatán Peninsula," Bridges said. "If it holds together, it could move back into the western Gulf and into Mexico."

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a 50 percent chance of development within the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Oscar.

Orlando-area forecast

The Orlando area will see a 40 percent chance of rain Thursday, with highs in the low 90s.

"A few of those outer bands will continue to move through," Bridges said. "The coverage will diminish by the evening."

Rain chances drop to 10 percent Friday through Sunday.

"As Michael moves away, drier air will give us a nice weekend," Bridges said.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. The average high for this time of year is 86.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather updates.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.