Another warm day in Orlando; few sprinkles possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some parts of the Orlando area woke up to fog Saturday morning, but the weather is expected to be nice once it clears.

Areas of fog will last for a few hours over interior portions of northern Central Florida. Dense fog advisories are in place for Flagler and Marion counties until 10 a.m.

Once the fog clears, Saturday is expected to be another day of temperatures in the mid-80s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few showers could come down from time to time throughout the day, but the rain isn't expected to be widespread or heavy, with coverage at 20 percent.

"Just have an umbrella with you today," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "It could come in handy."

Temperatures along Orlando-area beaches will stay near the low 80s.

"There is a moderate rip current risk, so be sure to swim safe and near a lifeguard," Cokinos said.

Skies overnight will range from partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will stay mild, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

