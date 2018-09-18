Average high in Orlando is 89, but we're not average

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat index will once again soar into the triple digits across Central Florida as humid air blankets the region.

Orlando will see a high of 93 on Tuesday, with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees. The average high on this date is 89.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain as some afternoon storms will pop up.

"Some of these storms could have heavy rain," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Rain chances are slightly lower near the coast.

The rip current risk remains elevated at Central Florida beaches.

"If you're headed to the beach to beat the heat, find a spot near a lifeguard," Cokinos said.

The rain is expected to clear by the evening.

Make sure the kids have the rain gear with them. There will be scattered showers & thunderstorms picking up by the time they are getting off the bus. Rain coverage is 40%. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/xaCEG6hQRF — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) September 18, 2018

Pinpointing the tropics

The remnants of Tropical Storm Isaac continue to bring heavy rain to Jamaica.

The disturbance will track into the the northwestern Caribbean, where conditions are unfavorable for redevelopment.

What was Hurricane Florence is still bringing heavy rain to the United States. Flooding is possible in the northeast as Carolinians continue to deal with high waters left by the storm.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Joyce remains in the open waters of the Atlantic, moving away from the Azores.

Watch News 6 for more weather updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.