Barry to drop weekend rain chances in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a rainy week, most of Central Florida will see a dry weekend, thanks to Tropical Storm Barry.

"Expect one more day of high rain chances Friday as Tropical Storm Barry continues to pull away from Florida," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Deep moisture combined with daytime heating and sea breeze collisions will result in scattered showers and storms."

Rain chances will be at 60 to 70% after 2 p.m., with high temperatures near 90.

"As Barry moves further away this weekend, our winds will veer onshore, which will allow rain chances to drop to 20 to 30%, with highs in the low 90s," Campos said.

Tracking Barry

Tropical Storm Barry continues to become better organized as it tracks slowly toward the west at 3 mph.

The center of Barry will near the coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday and then move inland in to the Lower Mississippi Valley.

Data from Hurricane Hunters indicated that the maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph. Some more strengthening is expected during the day, and some models show Barry could become a hurricane by Friday night when the center is near the coast.

5am update: #Barry expected to be a strong Tropical Storm as it makes landfall Saturday morning along the Louisiana coast. The biggest threat with this storm will be life threatening rain and storm surge along the Gulf Coast. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/zpeMpsYpjs — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) July 12, 2019

Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.

The combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland. Surges could reach 2 to 6 feet.

Barry is also expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 10-20 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.