Barry upgraded to a hurricane as it approaches Louisiana

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hours before landfall along the Louisiana coast, Barry has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Barry is packing sustained winds of 75 mph as it moves slowly northwest. The center was situated 40 miles southwest of Layfayette, Louisiana.

Wind gusts have already topped 80 mph along the Louisiana coast.

The storm is expected to slowly move ashore later Saturday bringing with it wind, storm surge and the potential for more than a foot of rain.

