Beach, boating weather returns to Orlando area in time for weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday got off to a cool start, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but conditions are expected to warm up by the afternoon.

The plethora of sunshine Saturday will contribute to that warmup, helping temperatures eventually reach the low 80s in most of the Orlando area. Temperatures along the coast will be slightly cooler, only reaching highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"Boating conditions aren't bad today," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "No advisories for boaters, and there will be a moderate chop along the intracoastal."

Seas will average 2-3 feet. ​

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Overnight, the skies will remain clear and temperatures will reach lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

A similar weather pattern of warm temperatures and no rain is expected Sunday.

[RELATED: Florida governor says yes to daylight saving time year-round | Lightning during dry season sparks concerns]

"Tomorrow, we'll be even warmer as we rebound to the mid-80s," Cokinos said.

Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.