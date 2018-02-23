Beach weather continues in Orlando area; here's how to survive rip currents

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances creep into the Central Florida forecast on Friday, which will be another warm day.

The coverage of rain stands at 20 percent.

"Some rain along the coast will fall apart by the time it reaches inland areas because it will interact with drier air in the mid- and upper-levels of the atmosphere," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The big weather story for Friday and the weekend will be the heat."

Orlando is expected to reach a high of 87 on Friday. The average high on this date is 75. The record is 89, set in 2013.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday's high will be 85 degrees. Sunday will top off around 87. The chance of rain will be 10-20 percent.

Upper 80s will linger into next week, with rain chances at 10-20 percent.

"With no rain on Thursday, Orlando's yearly deficit is now at 1.73 inches," Bridges said.

If you’re planning to head to the beach this weekend, there will be a high rip current risk.

"If you are going to swim in the 68-degree water in Daytona Beach or the 74-degree water in Cocoa Beach, swim near lifeguards," Bridges said.

Rip currents are channels of fast-moving water that can pull swimmers away from the shore.

Volusia County officials offered the following rip current tips:

If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore.

If you are unable to swim out of the current, calmly float or tread water. If you are unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving or yelling for help.

You can monitor rip current alerts on ClickOrlando.com's severe weather alerts.

