Beautiful day ahead before rain returns to Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures Sunday morning were cool, reaching the mid- to upper 50s and low 60s, but conditions are expected to warm up as the day continues.

There are a few clouds overhead that will break apart to let more sunshine in toward the afternoon. Once they do, highs will be closer to the mid-80s.

Similar to Saturday, Sunday's weather is ideal for anyone looking to get outside.

"At the beach, it's a great day in the low 80s, with no advisories on the water," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Seas will average 2-3 feet.

Some much-needed rain returns to the forecast Sunday night.

"Scattered showers are expected mainly over northern counties and then the rest of Central Florida will follow," Cokinos said.

Lows will be mild, with temperatures in the low 60s.

There is a 30 percent coverage of rain Monday in the Orlando area.

A weak cold front will pass by and conditions will gradually clear up, with temperatures eventually reaching highs in the upper 70s.

