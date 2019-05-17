Stretch of beautiful weather continues in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A stretch of beautiful weather continues Friday in the Orlando area.

"High pressure continues to dominate the forecast across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will see plenty of sunshine."

The highs in Orlando will be near 90, with very slim rain chances, well into next week. The average high on this date is 89. The record high is 97, set in 1915.

"We can’t rule out a 10% chance of a shower or two, but most of Central Florida will be dry and sunny for the next several days, Bridges said.

There will be a moderate rip current risk at area beaches.

