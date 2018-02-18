Beautiful weather in store for Daytona Beach ahead of big race

ORLANDO, Fla. - The pattern of foggy mornings and sunny afternoons continues.

Residents in several Orlando-area counties, including Marion, Sumter, Volusia, Lake and Seminole, woke up Sunday to dense fog advisories, which are expected to last through midmorning.

Keep in mind your ability to see well ahead of you will be limited to a quarter mile or less in many areas," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Please be safe out there!"

Once the fog clears, Sunday will be another gorgeous day, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Temperatures along the coast will reach highs in the upper 70s.

"There are no advisories for boaters," Cokinos said. "Only that thick fog to contend with this morning."

The fog will return again overnight Sunday and will last through midmorning Monday.

Lows will bottom out Monday, reaching temperatures in the low to mid-60s before rebounding back to the mid-80s.

