Beryl becomes first hurricane of season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Beryl has strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2018 season.

The category one storm has sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west at 14 mph. As of Friday morning, Beryl was about 1,100 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Computer models show Beryl tracking toward the Leeward Islands, but the storm is expected to encounter a hostile environment over the weekend.

"Upper-level winds, also known as wind shear, will likely keep Beryl from further strengthening, and it could be torn apart by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will not have an impact on Florida."

Meanwhile, a well defined low pressure system about midway between the southeastern United States and Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conductive for some gradual development during the next couple of days while the system moves slowly northwest then north off the coast of North Carolina.

"Although the system is forecast to interact with a frontal zone next week, it could linger off the southeast coast and some additional development is possible," Bridges said.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 40 percent chance of development in the next two days and an 80 percent chance over the next five days.

"This will not impact Florida, but it could affect the Carolinas," Bridges said.

Pinpoint forecast

Central Florida will see more storms on Friday.

"An unsettled pattern with lots of humid air and boundaries left over from the previous two days will lead to a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms into the afternoon," Bridges said.

Expect a 60 percent coverage of storms.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next several days. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1980.

Rain chances stand at 50-60 percent over the weekend.

The forecast doesn't change much for early next week.

