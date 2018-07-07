Beryl weakens to tropical storm, still on westward path

ORLANDO, Fla. - Beryl weakened back into a tropical storm after becoming the first hurricane of the 2018 season.

The storm downgraded from a category one hurricane around 11 a.m. Saturday. Wind speeds are reported at 65 mph, which have slowed down since Friday night, and is moving west to northwest at 14 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Beryl is still expected to approach the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or early Monday, and move south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later on Monday night.

The storm is expected to encounter a hostile environment over the weekend and on Monday once it reaches the Caribbean Sea.

"Upper-level winds, also known as wind shear, will likely keep Beryl from further strengthening, and it could be torn apart by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will not have an impact on Florida."

Meanwhile, a well defined low pressure system about midway between the southeastern United States and Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. It developed into tropical depression three Friday evening.

Environmental conditions appear conductive for some gradual development during the next couple of days while the system moves slowly northwest then north off the coast of North Carolina.

"Although the system is forecast to interact with a frontal zone next week, it could linger off the southeast coast and some additional development is possible," Bridges said.

The depression is forecasted to become a tropical storm on Saturday.

"This will not impact Florida, but it could affect the Carolinas," Bridges said.

Pinpoint forecast

Central Florida will see more storms on Friday.

"An unsettled pattern with lots of humid air and boundaries left over from the previous two days will lead to a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms into the afternoon," Bridges said.

Expect a 60 percent coverage of storms.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next several days. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1980.

Rain chances stand at 50-60 percent over the weekend.

The forecast doesn't change much for early next week.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.