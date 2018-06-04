Big downpours expected Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Big downpours are expected again Monday in areas like Marion and Central Brevard counties, where several thunderstorm warnings were issued but the storms rained themselves out.

Expect the clouds to linger into the evening and overnight with another round of rain expected on Monday.

Sunday night, skies will eventually become partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the early evening hours. Lows will be in the 73- to 74-degree range.

Monday, the morning sunshine will quickly heat up the air and create a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will range from 92 to 93 degrees. Very little sea breeze will allow the coast to heat up, too.

For the remainder of the week, a pattern of heat and afternoon showers become the entrenched template for the next four months.

