Blast of cold air plummets temperatures in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold blast that dropped several inches of snow across the Midwest and Northeast reached Central Florida, with lows early Monday dropping into the 30s and 40s across the region.

"Feels like" temperatures dipped into the upper 20s in Palm Coast, 30 in Ocala and 31 in Sanford.

Monday's high in Orlando will struggle to reach 60 degrees. The average high on this date is 71.

As high pressure tracks across the eastern seaboard, winds will veer out of the north-northeast," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Overnight lows will be near 40.

"A gradual warm up will begin Tuesday, with highs returning to the low 70s," Campos said.

Rain coverage remains minimal through mid-week, ahead of the next strong front.

Wednesday's high will be 78, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

On Thursday, another winter front will pass through Central Florida," Campos said. "There could be enough instability for a few thunderstorms to pop up during the day, but a severe threat looks minimal at this time."

Behind the front, there will be another blast of cooler air.

Highs over the weekend will drop back into the low 60s.

