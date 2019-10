ORLANDO, Fla.- - It's going to feel more like the middle of summer at the parks Sunday afternoon. Highs climb back into the low 90s, but with the humidity factored in, it will feel closer to 100 degrees at times.

A few storms will pass by through the afternoon, but they won't last long.

Other than a lingering shower for fireworks, most of the storms should be done.

