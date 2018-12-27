Breezy day on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is in for a breezy Thursday as rain chances increase a bit.

Strong high pressure over the northeast will produce breezy to gusty easterly winds over the area. Low-level winds will gradually increase moisture, increasing cloud cover, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

The best chance for showers will be late Thursday afternoon and in the evening over far south Brevard County, with coverage at 30 percent. Overall rain chances remain at 10 percent for most of Central Florida.

"What will be most noticeable is the windy conditions along the coast," Campos said.

Expect sustained southeast winds around 20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 30-36 miles per hour.

"Less wind is expected away from the coast, although the breeze will remain at about 10-15 miles per hour further inland," Campos said.

Temps will reach the upper 70s to low 80s despite the added cloud cover. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s along the coast Thursday night and the upper 60s inland, according to Campos.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

By this weekend, a cold front currently digging across the Mississippi Valley will weaken as it approaches the area. As it falls apart, winds will weaken, with temperatures staying above average in the low 80s.

Rain coverage will be at about 30-40 percent Friday, followed by a dip in rain chances to end the year.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.