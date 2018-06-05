Brief reprieve from storms coming Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thunderstorm bounced around the state Monday, but we will take a one-day break from the storms Tuesday.
Warm and humid conditions will prevail overnight with lows expected to drop to the mid-70s.
Showers will shift to the south Tuesday, reducing the chance of rai to about 10 percent. This will allow temperatures to soar up to 93 in some locations.
A westerly wind will keep the beaches hot.
Rain jumps back into the mix Wednesday and will stick around into the weekend.
