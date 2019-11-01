Brrrring on the cool air: Back-to-back cold fronts coming to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're sick of the heat, get excited. Central Florida is expecting one cool blast of air after another the next few days.

Orlando-area forecast

The first of two fronts is moving through Friday morning, bringing a few showers with a 20% coverage of rain and a chance for some patchy fog.

There's no big need to grab the umbrella as rain chances will not be all that high, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

"The big story will be the change in temperature. After warming to new records for the last couple of days, we will notice a major cooldown," Bridges said.

Expect a high of only 79 degrees Friday behind the first front. Rain chances will be nonexistent Friday evening behind the front.

It was a heat-filled Halloween Thursday, with Orlando setting a new record temperature at 91 degrees. The old record for Thursday's date was 90 degrees, set in 1922, according to Bridges.

The average high in Orlando this time of year is 81 degrees. Temperatures will be below average Friday in Central Florida, in the upper 70s across most of the area.

By Saturday, temperatures will rebound slightly, with lots of sunshine and a 20% chance for rain late in the day. Expect a high of 82 degrees.

Another front will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air by Sunday.

Expect lots of sunshine on Sunday and a high of 78 degrees. Morning lows on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid- and upper 60s. Some northern areas will have temperatures in the upper 50s on Sunday morning, including Marion County.

Temperatures rebound to the low and mid-80s for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances between 20 and 30%.

Pinpointing the tropics

Subtropical Storm Rebekah continues to meander in the open Atlantic near the Azores with maximum winds at 40 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, Rebekah is expected to eventually move further east and stay away from the United States.

There is a new area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms nearly 1000 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands, Bridges said. The system only has a 10% chance of development within the next two days, as well as the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

