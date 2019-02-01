Bye, polar vortex. Warm temperatures coming to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a polar vortex froze most of the United States and brought chilly temperatures to Florida, the Orlando area will start to warm up.

Orlando will see a high of 74 degrees Friday. The average high on this date is 72. The overnight low will be near 60.

"More humidity in the upper levels as well as an area of low pressure trying to build in from the Gulf of Mexico will help increase rain chances Friday and Saturday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will not see a risk of thunderstorms, although we can’t rule out a little bit of thunder and lightning."

The coverage of rain will be 40 percent Friday and Saturday.

Pinpointing rain moving through Central Florida right now. Expect a 40% coverage of rain this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/o5MB3Jn0ZM — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 1, 2019

Saturday's high will reach 77.

"All eyes are on the forecast for Super Bowl Sunday," Bridges said. "Expect a high of 76 on Sunday afternoon after starting out in the low 60s. We will only see a 20 percent coverage of rain."

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

There's no chance of rain Monday through Thursday, and highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s next week..

Watch News 6 for more weather news.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.