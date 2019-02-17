Cars and warm temperatures race into Central Florida for Daytona 500

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're heading to the Daytona 500, you may be grateful for the breeze coming from the cars racing by.

"The southerly wind will continue to bring us muggy and warm weather as we wrap up the weekend," News 6 meterologist Samara Cokinos said.

Highs will range from 80 degrees in Palm Coast to 83 degrees in The Villages. Melbourne will be around 83 degrees and the same goes for Sanford and DeLand.

"Don't forget your sunscreen and hats, whether you're headed to the beach or to the Daytona 500," Cokinos said. "The UV index will be high all over Central Florida."

At the Daytona Speedway, it will warm up fast to 82 degrees as the green flag waves. By the time the race is over, temperatures will linger in the mid-70s.

Boating conditions look favorable, according to Cokinos. The south-to-southeast wind will pick up in the afternoon. A moderate chop is expected along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Later Sunday night, more clouds are expected to move in. Lows will stay in the upper 60s.

"As the wind turns calm, patchy fog could settle in and linger for a few hours Monday," Cokinos said.

Spotty showers will return for President's Day as a cold front inches closer to the Sunshine State. Overall rain coverage will be 20 percent with mainly cloudy skies.

"Light rain will start over northern zones in the morning, before popping up over central and southern zones by the afternoon," Cokinos said.

It will still be warm as highs rebound to the mid-80s.

