Central Florida forecast: Highs in 90s with no rain in sight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's your Central Florida forecast for the next 10 days: hot and dry.

Orlando will reach a high of 92 Tuesday, with a 10% chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Highs will stay in the low 90s through the end of the workweek, with very slim rain chances.

Memorial Day weekend will be even hotter, with highs near the mid-90s. Rain will continue to not be an issue for the region.

Meanwhile, Subtropical storm Andrea, the first named storm of the Atlantic season, formed in the Atlantic on Monday. Andrea is expected to weaken in the coming days as it heads toward Bermuda.

