Central Florida scorches as 'feels like' temps soar into triple digits

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is in store for another scorcher of a day Thursday.

"High pressure continues to dominate the forecast as it is centered over the Gulf of Mexico," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 96 under mostly sunny skies, with a 20% chance of rain. The "feels like" temperature will be in the triple digits. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 97, set in 1962.

Temperatures dip and rain chances rise over the next few days.

Friday's high will be around 92, with a 40% chance of rain.

Weekend highs will be in the low 90s, with a 60% coverage of rain due to sea breeze storms.

Rain chances are 40% for most of next week, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Look how close to a record we will be today in Orlando pic.twitter.com/nMla0rD3G3 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 27, 2019

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November.

