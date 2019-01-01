Central Florida starts 2019 in a fog

ORLANDO, Fla. - Like many revelers in Central Florida, the first day of 2019 started in a fog.

"Patchy fog, with some thick spots, will linger through mid-morning Tuesday," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Then expect another sunny and warm afternoon."

Orlando will reach a high of 83 degrees, with no chance of rain. The overnight low will be in the mid-60s.

"A southerly wind will be light, around 5 mph, and it will definitely feel muggy out there," Cokinos said.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be 82 degrees.

Spotty showers return Thursday as a cold front gets closer to Central Florida.

It's a tad bit foggy on the first morning of 2019. This will last through mid morning and could thicken a little more before then. Stay safe on the roads! #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/OLpnwA58iH — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 1, 2019

Rain chances jump to 40 percent Friday, with a high of 78. The overnight low will be 56.

"Cooler weather arrives in time for the weekend, but rain leaves the forecast on Saturday and Sunday," Cokinos said.

Saturday's high will be 69. The low will be 47.

Sunday's high will be 71.

