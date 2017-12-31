Central Florida to ring in new year with more chilly weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday was off to a chilly start in Central Florida.

Skies were clear Sunday morning and temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. More clouds will build as the day continues.

"It's a nice day, but still a little on the cool side," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "High temperatures will range from the low to mid-60s."

Conditions are looking pleasant for Central Floridians to ring in the new year.

It will be cloudy in portions of northern Central Florida, with light showers expected to move in anytime after midnight.

"Sunday will be another chilly night in the upper 40s and low 50s, but that's not bad considering the cold air that will move in the upcoming week," Cokinos said.

There will be some cloudy skies for the first day of 2018, with 60 percent of Central Florida expected to receive some rain.

Highs will stay in the upper 50s and drop Monday night to the 30s and 40s, but it will feel even colder as winds pick up in the evening.

