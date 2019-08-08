Central Florida to see another round of sea breeze storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another round of sea breeze storms is expected to soak portions of Central Florida on Thursday.

"We are pinpointing what is referred to as a trough," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This is like a weak front that doesn’t bring changes in temperature but does provide energy for showers and storms to fire up."

With plenty of moisture in place and the breeze out of the west-southwest, there will be a 40% coverage of rain moving from west to east.

The east coast sea breeze will try to get in on the action late in the day, leading to a few lingering storms into the early evening hours.

Rain chances also stand at 40% for Friday and Saturday.

Expect higher rain chances Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures will be just above the average high of 92 on this date, but the "feels like" temperature will reach 105.

"There is nothing currently to watch in the tropics," Bridges said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.