Central Florida will begin to see bit of shift in weather pattern, but when?

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a soggy Sunday, we will keep about a 40 percent chance of a few lingering showers in the forecast, especially along the coast in Brevard County, meteorologist Candace Campos said.

The latest modeling shows another plume of high moisture to move into the Florida Peninsula for Monday.

Rain chances will remain high (70 to 80 percent) by the afternoon. Clouds and showery weather will once again limit high temperatures and keep them near 80 degrees.

The area will finally begin to see a bit of a shift in the weather pattern by Tuesday and Wednesday. The ridge of high pressure that has been dragging in the rounds of rain will weaken a bit, allowing for a slight reduction in the deep moisture.

This change will allow rain chances to decrease to about 30 to 40 percent for most areas. Expect a more typical summer storm setup, with the best chance of storms returning by the afternoon as the sea breezes collide. The added sunshine before the storms pop up will heat temperatures back to near normal, in the mid-80s.

This slightly drier weather pattern will not last long.

Models are showing an area developing over the Gulf of Mexico late in the week.

Some models are hinting at the possibility of deep tropical moisture overspreading the state during the first part of the upcoming holiday weekend, which will prompt high rain chances with a threat for heavy rain and localized flooding due to the already-wet ground.

