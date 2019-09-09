Chance of rain possible Monday, new area to watch in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The weekend wrapped up on a warm and dry note.

Sanford and Melbourne both reached 95 degrees Sunday, which tied records for both cities. Sanford hasn't reach 95 on this day since 1993 and Melbourne since 1977. Orlando got up to 93 degrees, not in record territory, but above the average of 90 degrees.

Sunday evening won't be too shabby to be out and about. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 80s, eventually settling in the mid-70s overnight. Clear skies and a light to calm southeast wind can be expected.

So how long will the hot and dry pattern last?

Well, tomorrow a few stray showers could pop up throughout the day. Not everyone will get the rain with chances at 20%. Those who do get rain will most likely see it in the second half of the afternoon through the early evening. Highs will be back to the mid-90s. It will feel like temperatures will be in the triple digits with moisture returning to central Florida.

This will continue through the upcoming workweek with better rain chances later in the week. Even then it doesn't look like a surplus of rain headed to central Florida. Rain chances will be typical, between 30% and 40%. So expect scattered storms mainly in the second half of the day.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is still getting stronger over the open Atlantic.

Fortunately, this storm is expected to stay over open water.

Meanwhile, we continue to watch two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The first wave is a few hundred miles north to northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Strong upper-level winds will hinder development over the next couple of days.

The National Hurricane Center expects by midweek there could be some development, but has kept the chances at 20% for now. The next tropical wave is located west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The latest forecast shows some slow development is anticipated as it moves west across the Atlantic.

Those chances of development are 20% over the next two days and then 40% over the next five days. We will continue to monitor these waves as we progress through the upcoming workweek.

The new area closer to home only has a 20% chance to develop as it moves toward the Bahamas. This could bring wet weather to central Florida to close out the workweek. Even if this system were to get a name, it looks to remain rather weak as it moves west. The peak of hurricane season arrives Sept. 10th.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.