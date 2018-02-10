Chance of rain Sunday, Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday was an almost summer-like day with partly cloudy skies after some morning fog and a warm, humid afternoon.

It was so much like summer that a chance of rain enters the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

In the meantime, warm to mild conditions will prevail overnight as clouds will be on the increase. Lows Saturday night will range from a low of 67 degrees in Ocala and Orlando to 68 degrees in Melbourne. Fog is very likely in the usual locations, much like Saturday morning.

On Sunday, the warm, above-normal temperatures continue, including an increased chance of rain. Rain chances hold at about 30 percent in the afternoon, but increase to 40 percent Sunday night and Monday. This will include the possibility of some lightning.

Highs on Sunday will range from 82 degrees in Daytona Beach to 83 degrees in Melbourne and 85 degrees in Orlando.

The chance of rain continues Sunday night and Monday with some slight improvement Tuesday. However, temperatures will continue to stay above normal and a chance of rain exists Tuesday and Wednesday.

Valentine's Day looks LOVE-LY.

