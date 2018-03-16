Beautiful weather continues through St. Patrick's Day weekend

joe Raedle/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lots of clear skies and sunshine made for a comfortable day with temperatures in the 70s.

There will be clear skies Friday night and it won't be as chilly with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s.

The warming trend continues into the weekend with temperatures expected in the 80s, which is perfect for St. Patrick's Day, Bike Week, the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Late Sunday, there will be a slight chance of rain. The best chance of rain will be Tuesday, which is also the first day of spring.

The burn ban continues in Seminole County until further notice.

This weekend will also be a perfect time to visit the beach.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.