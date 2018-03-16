Chilly morning gives way to sunny, dry St. Patrick's Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large area of pressure is expected to linger over the Orlando area through most of the weekend, bringing average temperatures Friday and plenty of sunshine, but increasing fire dangers.

It will be a chilly start to the morning in many areas as the sun rises at 7:34 a.m., but temperatures are expected to warm by the afternoon.

Temperatures Friday are expected to reach a high of 78 degrees, which is the average high this time of year in Orlando.

"The record high for March 16 in Orlando was set at 94 degrees in 1921," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Friday will feel warmer than Thursday, as temperatures Thursday only warmed to 71 degrees.

The warmer temperatures and mild waves along area beaches will make for a great boating day.

"Seas are forecast to only be 1-2 feet near shore and up to 3 feet offshore on Friday," Bridges said.

Rain won't be an issue either Friday, as the area of high pressure will bring long durations of low relative humidity.

The lack of rain is causing the risk of brush fires to increase.

"With no rain, our deficit is now at 3.81 inches since January," Bridges said.

The dry pattern will continue through the weekend as the high pressure dominates. Expect a high of 82 degrees Saturday, making it warmer just in time for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Expect a high of 83 degrees Sunday, with highs staying in the mid-80s at the start of next week.

The chance of rain will increase to 30 percent Monday and 40 percent Tuesday with a new front.

The front is expected to bring another cooldown by Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 75 degrees just one day after the official start of Spring.

