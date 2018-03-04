Sunday forecast: Chilly morning gives way to warmer, sunny afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - The cooldown continues Sunday morning, but the warm temperatures won't last the same as they did Saturday.

"We're starting this Sunday in the 40s and 50s," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Marion County showed cities like Ocala as cold as the mid-30s."

There will be plenty of sunshine again Sunday afternoon.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Temperatures will rise to highs in the low 70s for the inner portions of the Orlando area. Temperatures along the coast will be in the upper 60s.

Winds are expected to pick up along the coast, making conditions a bit dangerous on the water.

"North to northeast winds will pick up to near 10-20 mph. Gusts will be slightly higher," Cokinos said. "This means boating is very hazardous."

High surf and small craft advisories are in place through midweek. The rip current risk remains high as well.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Conditions are not fit for swimming. Volusia County officials offer the following tips to stay safe when dealing with rip currents:

If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore.

If you are unable to swim out of the current, calmly float or tread water. If you are unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving or yelling for help.

You can monitor rip current alerts on ClickOrlando.com's severe weather alerts.

Winds overnight Sunday won't be as gusty.

Temperatures will reach lows in the upper 40s Sunday night, ending the weekend on a chilly note.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.