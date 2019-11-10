Chilly night in some spots ahead of mostly sunny Sunday in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - As high pressure continues to push drier air into central Florida, it will break apart the clouds that have been lingering around for most of the day. It will also help suppress rain chances Saturday night and into Sunday.

The more the clouds break, the cooler it will get. So for our northern counties, plan on the upper 40s to mid-50s. Elsewhere, there will be a few clouds around acting like a mini blanket, keeping in some warmer temperatures.

It will still be jacket-worthy weather as lows dip to the upper 50s and then closer to the mid-60s near the Brevard County coast.

The north wind won't let up just yet. In fact, it will cause some issues along the coast for boaters Saturday night and Sunday. There's a small craft advisory in place for the nearshore waters until 4 a.m. and then the offshore waters for most of the day Sunday. Expect seas to average between 6 to 7 feet, with the north wind near 5-15 knots and gusting stronger at times.

As far as rain goes, most areas will remain dry. Computer models keep hinting at a few showers near the coast Sunday, but with ample dry air in place, the most that will fall is a few sprinkles. It will be isolated.

Highs on Sunday will range from 74 to 79 degrees under otherwise mainly sunny skies.

Next week, rain chances start off on Veterans Day at 20% and rise to 40% by Friday. There will be a midweek cooldown to 70 degrees, but it will be short-lived. Expect highs in the mid-70s through next weekend.

The tropics are nice and quiet with no tropical development expected for the next five days. The end of hurricane season is about 20 days away.

