Chilly Saturday leads in rainy, windy Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your outside activities done now -- Saturday is expected to bring a chill to Central Florida ahead of more rain and wind Sunday.

During daylight hours Saturday, temperatures are predicted to linger around 64 degrees in Orlando and Melbourne. The forecast predicts a more slightly chilly 61 degrees closer to Daytona Beach, Ocala and Lake and Sumter counties.

"Jackets will be your best accessory Saturday," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "By the end of the weekend, you'll want to add an umbrella."

The cloud cover will thicken throughout Saturday. Some spotty showers could appear over southern Brevard County in the afternoon. Cape Canaveral and southern Osceola County could also see some rain, according to Cokinos. Overall rain coverage is 20 percent.

Saturday's winds will stay between 5 to 10 mph, averaging slightly stronger near coastal areas.

More clouds move in this afternoon. We'll have a cool north to northeast breeze 5-15 mph to add a little chill to the 60 degree weather. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/UK5V26xlR7 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 26, 2019

"For boaters it will be a little bumpy, so please use caution out there on the water," Cokinos said. "Seas will average 3 to 4 feet."

Saturday night will be even cloudier, resulting in lows in the mid-40s.

The rain begins overnight, moving from the south into the north. It will last into Sunday, potentially producing multiple inches of rainfall in heavier-hit areas. Some thunder is also possible.

The wind will pick up Sunday night with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

"Be sure to hold on to your umbrellas," Cokinos said.

Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. The rain is predicted to stick around through Monday morning.

Future clouds and rain shows a few showers over southern Brevard and Osceola later today. Coverage rises to 80% tomorrow which means more cities will get rain and it could be heavy at times. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/CbnqsiiX7u — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 26, 2019

