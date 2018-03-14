Chilly start in Orlando area; fire danger increases

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cool, dry weather has increased the fire danger across Central Florida.

A reinforcing cold front will promote northwest winds, increasing around 15 mph with higher gusts Wednesday afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Any fire that starts could spread very very quickly."

After starting in the 30s and 40s across the region, the high in Orlando will reach 69. below the average of 78 on this date. The record high is 90, set in 1917.

"Rain chances stay out of the forecast through Saturday," Bridges said. "There’s only a slight chance for a couple of showers on Sunday."

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 3.56 inches.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Orlando will hit 80 on St. Patrick's Day.



Grab a jacket! We are starting off in the 40s and 50s with some 30s soon. pic.twitter.com/vWSCJ0o5Fo — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 14, 2018

