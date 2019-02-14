Chilly start to Valentine's Day in Orlando, but quick warmup coming

ORLANDO, Fla. - Valentine's Day started off chilly in Central Florida, but warmth will fill the air in the coming days.

Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s early Thursday across the region, prompting a frost advisory for Marion County until 8 a.m.

"That means temperatures will be 33 to 38 degrees for a couple of hours," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Make sure to cover any tender vegetation and think of the pets that may be outside in Marion County."

Grab a coat this morning! Starting off in the 30s and 40s! pic.twitter.com/o1iviX3TEK — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 14, 2019

There will be abundant sunshine during the day. Orlando will see a high of 75. The average high on this date is 73.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s in the Orlando area.

Friday's high will be 80, under mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances don't return until next week.

Weekend highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s next week.

