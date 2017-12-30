Chilly temps linger in Central Florida through holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - New Year's Eve weekend is off to a cloudy and slightly foggy start in Central Florida, but there is expected to be some pleasant change in the forecast.

"No worries," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "More sunshine is headed our way by the afternoon."

Temperatures will remain on the chilly end of the spectrum in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday afternoon will remain cool, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

"It's still a little warmer than it was yesterday, but below the average of 71 degrees," Cokinos said.

Skies will be clear Saturday night and lows will dip into the upper 40s.

There will be a few clouds in the sky Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s.

"A few showers return New Year's Eve with lows in the low 50s," Cokinos said.

The first day of 2018 will be cloudy, with a few showers and chilly temperatures near 60 degrees.

