Christmas Eve Eve brings a gift of more chilly weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday, the eve of Christmas Eve, is expected to bring a gift of more chilly weather down your chimney.

Overnight, temperatures dipped to the mid-30s over northern counties, necessitating a frost advisory for Volusia, Flagler, Marion and northern Lake counties.

"For the afternoon, if you have last minute shopping to do, the weather looks great, but the store lines not so much," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Cokinos said highs will reach the upper 60s, with lots of blue sky and sunshine to go around.

On the water, no advisories are in place. Conditions are smooth and seas are predicted to average between 1 and 2 feet.

Boating forecast is good if you brave the chilly air out there. By midweek it won't be as nice so take advantage of the smooth sailing, just bundle up! #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/touNgEerPB — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) December 23, 2018

Overnight, Central Florida will see mainly clear skies that will allow for chilly temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Patchy fog is possible late Sunday into Monday morning.

Christmas Eve will be back near 70 degrees, which Cokinos said is average for this time of year. The day is expected to be mainly sunny and dry.

Monday night, Santa and his reindeer will fly in 50-degree weather with mainly clear skies.

"The big guy shouldn't have any problems getting to your house," Cokinos said.

Christmas Day is predicted to stay in the mid-70s with sunny skies. Rain coverage will pick up again by the end of the week.

