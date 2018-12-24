ORLANDO, Fla. - Abundant sunshine and low winds made Sunday a pleasant day, but clear skies overnight promise another chilly evening ahead.

It won't be as cold as Saturday night, and there is no mention of frost. Lows tonight will range from 44 in Ocala to 49 in Orlando and 43 in Palm Bay.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Christmas Eve will be sunny and bright. Highs will top out near 70, and Christmas Day will see many areas close to 75 degrees.

The next mention of rain is Wednesday night into Thursday.

There are no weather problems anticipated for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.