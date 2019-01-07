Clear skies, chilly air on tap overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - The normal temperature for Orlando is 71 for this time of year, which is exactly what we got Sunday.

Clear skies Sunday night will again produce a bit of a chill in the air, with lows ranging from 46 in Ocala to 52 in Orlando and 53 in Palm Bay.

Another sunny day is on tap for both Monday and Tuesday, with a gradual warming trend. Highs Monday will be in the low 70s and the wind will not be a problem.

Wednesday night, another crop of cold air will arrive and take the temperature down a couple of notches.

The next chance for rain arrives this weekend.

